Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine gets approval in UK
Apr. 14, 2022 4:42 AM ETValneva SE (VALN)INRLFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved Valneva's (NASDAQ:VALN) (OTCPK:INRLF) COVID-19 vaccine.
- The conditional marketing authorization (CMA) granted by the MHRA is valid in Britain and Northern Ireland.
- MHRA said it is the first in the world to approve Valneva's vaccine which becomes the sixth COVID-19 vaccine to be granted an MHRA authorization.
- The U.K. drug regulator added that the vaccine is also the first, whole-virus inactivated COVID-19 vaccine to gain regulatory approval in the U.K.
- Munir Pirmohamed, chair of the independent Commission on Human Medicines, said that the vaccine was approved for use in people aged 18 to 50 years, with the first and second doses to be taken at least 28 days apart. He added that the storage temperature for the vaccine - of 2°C to 8°C.
- "Our approval of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Valneva today follows a rigorous review of the safety, quality and effectiveness of this vaccine, and expert advice from the government’s independent scientific advisory body, the Commission on Human Medicines," said MHRA Chief Executive June Raine.