Wizz Air sees better-than-expected Q4 despite continued losses
Apr. 14, 2022 4:56 AM ETWizz Air Holdings Plc (WZZZY), WZZAFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Hungary-based airline Wizz Air (OTC:WZZZY) to report an annual net loss of €652m - €632m. The operating result for the final quarter of the 2022 fiscal year was forecast to be €210m - €190m, ahead of the guidance provided at the Q3 update behind a stronger trading environment.
- The company said in a statement that it was expecting to ramp up capacity beyond pre-pandemic levels for its summer schedule as it forecast a better-than-expected final quarter.
Central European budget carrier on Thursday said available seat kilometres (ASKs) for the three months to June would be 30% ahead of 2019 and more than 40% higher than the 2019 July - September quarter.
"We have been encouraged by demand trends in recent weeks and given the shorter booking horizon expect the bookings for this summer to build significantly after Easter," the company said in a trading update.
"We continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine, Moldova and Russia and whilst our flights to/from these locations remain suspended we have successfully reallocated the affected capacity to other parts of our network."