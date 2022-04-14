Firan Technology GAAP EPS of -C$0.03, revenue of C$20.46M
Apr. 14, 2022 5:01 AM ETFiran Technology Group Corporation (FTGFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Firan Technology press release (OTCPK:FTGFF): FQ1 GAAP EPS of -C$0.03.
- Revenue of C$20.46M (+7.9% Y/Y).
- First quarter bookings of C$26.0M are up 10% over Q4 2021 and up 43% over Q1 2021 and is the best bookings quarter since Q4 2019.
- Achieved a 1.27:1 book-to-bill ratio for Q1 2022.
- Booked an order valued at $1.3M for Simulator products on a military program with delivery expected in the 2nd half of 2022.
- Total backlog as of the end of Q1 2022 is $45.1M, which is up 26% from Q1 2021.