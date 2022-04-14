Bayer's cancer drug Vitrakvi gets approval in China

Apr. 14, 2022

  • Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) said China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved Vitrakvi to treat adults and children with advanced solid tumors that harbor a Neurotrophic Tyrosine Receptor Kinase (NTRK) gene fusion.
  • The NTRK gene fusions should be identified by a sufficiently validated test, the company said in an April 13 press release.
  • Vitrakvi is already approved in the U.S., Japan, EU, U.K. and certain other markets.
  • The approval of Vitrakvi (larotrectinib) was backed by data from a phase 1 trial in adult patients, a phase 2 study called NAVIGATE in adult and adolescent patients, and a phase 1/2 trial, dubbed SCOUT, in children.
  • The company said larotrectinib will be available in China in oral capsules for adults and children. The NMPA is currently reviewing its regulatory application as a liquid formulation.
