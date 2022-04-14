Qudian launches strategic business initiative in ready-to-cook meals

Apr. 14, 2022 5:28 AM ETQudian Inc. (QD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Qudian (NYSE:QD) launched a new strategic business initiative in ready-to-cook meals, or QD Food as it is exploring innovative consumer products and services to satisfy Chinese consumers' fundamental and daily needs by leveraging its technology capabilities.
  • Qudian launched its QD Food business on a trial basis in March 2022; QD Food products are currently available in Shenzhen, and Qudian plans to expand the new business offerings to other cities in China.
  • Consumers order QD Food products on their smartphones through Qudian's WeChat mini-program.
  • As of Apr. 13, 2022, 80K+ unique users have placed orders since the company launched the service in late March 2022.
  • "We expect our ready-to-cook meal business will become an important revenue stream in 2022," founder, chairman & CEO Min Luo commented.
  • With stringent credit standards for its loan business, the company reduced the number of loans facilitated in 1Q22; it expects its revenue to decline sequentially in the quarter and decreases in the total amount of loans facilitated and related revenue in 2Q22.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.