Qudian launches strategic business initiative in ready-to-cook meals
Apr. 14, 2022 5:28 AM ETQudian Inc. (QD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Qudian (NYSE:QD) launched a new strategic business initiative in ready-to-cook meals, or QD Food as it is exploring innovative consumer products and services to satisfy Chinese consumers' fundamental and daily needs by leveraging its technology capabilities.
- Qudian launched its QD Food business on a trial basis in March 2022; QD Food products are currently available in Shenzhen, and Qudian plans to expand the new business offerings to other cities in China.
- Consumers order QD Food products on their smartphones through Qudian's WeChat mini-program.
- As of Apr. 13, 2022, 80K+ unique users have placed orders since the company launched the service in late March 2022.
- "We expect our ready-to-cook meal business will become an important revenue stream in 2022," founder, chairman & CEO Min Luo commented.
- With stringent credit standards for its loan business, the company reduced the number of loans facilitated in 1Q22; it expects its revenue to decline sequentially in the quarter and decreases in the total amount of loans facilitated and related revenue in 2Q22.