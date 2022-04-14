Volkswagen sees higher profit in Q1

Apr. 14, 2022 5:39 AM ETVolkswagen AG (VWAGY)VWAPY, VLKAFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY) expects Q1 operating profit before special items of around €8.5B and an operating return on sales of around 13.5%.
  • The company sees net cash flow of the Automotive Division of around €1.5B.
  • Net liquidity in the Automotive Division amounts to around €31B and includes the repayment of a hybrid bond for €1.1B in March 2022 and the new hybrid bonds issued in the same month for €2.25B.
  • The car maker says ongoing war in Ukraine is having a significant impact on exchange rates and price developments on the commodity markets.
  • Ukraine war will have a negative impact on the company's business activities and bottlenecks in the supply chain.
  • Q1 results will be out on May 4.
