Sanofi's phase 1/2 data of rilzabrutinib shows promise in treating blood disorder

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) said data from a phase 1/2 of rilzabrutinib to treat adults with heavily pre-treated immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

ITP is an autoimmune disorder that can lead to excessive bruising and bleeding. The bleeding is caused by low levels of platelets (thrombocytopenia), the cells which help in blood clotting.

The company said data showed that rilzabrutinib led to a rapid and durable increase in platelet count and support an acceptable safety profile.

Sanofi (SNY) is evaluating twice daily rilzabrutinib (400 mg) for adults and adolescents with chronic ITP in an ongoing phase 3 trial called LUNA 3, which began in April 2021.

Rilzabrutinib has already failed a phase 3 trial to treat a rare autoimmune skin disorder called pemphigus.

The phase 1/2 trial evaluated rilzabrutinib in 60 people with ITP. These patients had previously received a median of four different ITP therapies.

The main goal of the study was the number of people who achieved at least two consecutive platelet counts of ≥50×109/L and an overall platelet count increase of ≥20×109/L from the start of treatment without requiring rescue medication.

The French drugmaker said that overall, 24 of 60 people at any dose achieved the main goal. Of the 45 people who initiated rilzabrutinib at 400 mg twice daily, 18 met the main objective.

Median time to first platelet count of at least 50×109/L was rapid at 11.5 days, which was maintained in patients with primary platelet response for an average of 65% of weeks during the 24-week treatment period.

The company added that 52% of people experienced at least one treatment related adverse event, all of which were grade 1 or 2; the most common adverse events were diarrhea (32%) and nausea (30%).

The company noted that there were no grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events or serious adverse events.