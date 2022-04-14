UnitedHealth Non-GAAP EPS of $5.49 beats by $0.14, revenue of $80.1B beats by $1.33B, raised guidance

  • UnitedHealth press release (NYSE:UNH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.49 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $80.1B (+14.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.33B.
  • Revenues of $80.1 Billion Grew $10 Billion or 14% Year-Over-Year, with Double-Digit Growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare.
  • Based upon the first quarter performance and enterprise-wide growth outlook, the Company increased its full year net earnings outlook to $20.30 to $20.80 per share and adjusted net earnings to $21.20 to $21.70 per share ($21.62 consensus).
  • The first quarter 2022 medical care ratio was 82% compared to 80.9% last year, due to COVID effects and business mix. Favorable medical reserve development of $290 million compared to $1 billion in the year ago first quarter. Days claims payable were 49.1, compared to 46.8 in the fourth quarter 2021 and 49.8 in the first quarter 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.