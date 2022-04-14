UnitedHealth Non-GAAP EPS of $5.49 beats by $0.14, revenue of $80.1B beats by $1.33B, raised guidance
Apr. 14, 2022 5:56 AM ETUnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor6 Comments
- UnitedHealth press release (NYSE:UNH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.49 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $80.1B (+14.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.33B.
- Revenues of $80.1 Billion Grew $10 Billion or 14% Year-Over-Year, with Double-Digit Growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare.
- Based upon the first quarter performance and enterprise-wide growth outlook, the Company increased its full year net earnings outlook to $20.30 to $20.80 per share and adjusted net earnings to $21.20 to $21.70 per share ($21.62 consensus).
- The first quarter 2022 medical care ratio was 82% compared to 80.9% last year, due to COVID effects and business mix. Favorable medical reserve development of $290 million compared to $1 billion in the year ago first quarter. Days claims payable were 49.1, compared to 46.8 in the fourth quarter 2021 and 49.8 in the first quarter 2021.