UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) raised its FY22 EPS guidance following its Q1 performance which beat analysts' estimates.

The company said Q1 revenues grew +14.18% Y/Y to $80.15B, with double-digit growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare.

Revenue from UnitedHealthcare — which provides health care benefits to individuals and employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries — in Q1 grew +13.57% Y/Y to $62.60B.

UnitedHealthcare's operating earnings declined to $3.8B, compared to $4.1B in Q1 2021.

The company said UnitedHealthcare grew to serve 1.5M more people than a year ago, led by continued growth in Medicare Advantage and Dual Special Needs Plans and in the broader Medicaid market.

Q1 revenue from Optum, which provides services to the global health care marketplace, grew +18.9% Y/Y to $43.3B while operating earnings increased +19.8% to $3.2B.

Optum Health's revenue per consumer served increased 33% over the year ago quarter. Meanwhile, Optum Insight’s revenue backlog increased by $2B to $22.8B compared to a year ago.

Adjusted EPS increased to $5.49, compared to $5.31 in Q1 2021.

GAAP EPS rose to $5.27, compared to $5.08 in Q1 2021

Cash flows from operations were $5.3B, while earnings from operations were $7B.

Outlook:

The company said that based on its Q1 performance and enterprise-wide growth outlook, it increased its full year net earnings outlook to $20.30 to $20.80 per share and adjusted net earnings to $21.20 to $21.70 per share.

Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $21.62; while Consensus Revenue Estimate for the full year is $319.42B.

UNH +0.74% to $541 premarket April 14