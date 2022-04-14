U.S. Bancorp Non-GAAP EPS of $1.09 beats by $0.15, revenue of $5.6B beats by $50M

Apr. 14, 2022 6:47 AM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • U.S. Bancorp press release (NYSE:USB): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.09 beats by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $5.6B (+2.4% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • The Company’s provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2022 was $112 million, compared with a benefit of $13 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a benefit of $827 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Return on average assets of 1.09% and return on average common equity of 12.7%
  • Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.8% and strong levels of liquidity
  • Net revenue of $5,596 million including $3,200 million of net interest income and $2,396 million of noninterest income
  • Net charge-off ratio of 0.21% in 1Q22 compared with 0.17% in 4Q21 and 0.31% in 1Q21
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.