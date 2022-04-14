Collin Kettell is the new CEO at New Found Gold
Apr. 14, 2022 6:49 AM ETNew Found Gold Corp. (NFGC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) appoints Collin Kettell as the CEO, succeeding Craig Roberts. .
- As part of a planned transition Craig Roberts has resigned as CEO and as a director of the Company and will continue with the company as a full-time consultant in the role of lead advisor.
- "To date we have made multiple high-grade gold discoveries over approximately 2.7km of strike along the Appleton Fault Zone that have each yielded spectacular high-grade gold drill intervals. We now have a dedicated team of over 180 staff and contractors on site, 11 drills currently running, soon ramping up to 14, executing on a planned 400,000m drill program, and construction of our new 25,000 square foot Gigashack core logging facility is well advanced." stated Collin Kettell, Chair and CEO.
- The company also announced joining of Vijay Mehta as a member of the company's board of directors.