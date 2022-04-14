Collin Kettell is the new CEO at New Found Gold

Apr. 14, 2022 6:49 AM ETNew Found Gold Corp. (NFGC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) appoints Collin Kettell as the CEO, succeeding Craig Roberts. .
  • As part of a planned transition Craig Roberts has resigned as CEO and as a director of the Company and will continue with the company as a full-time consultant in the role of lead advisor.
  • "To date we have made multiple high-grade gold discoveries over approximately 2.7km of strike along the Appleton Fault Zone that have each yielded spectacular high-grade gold drill intervals. We now have a dedicated team of over 180 staff and contractors on site, 11 drills currently running, soon ramping up to 14, executing on a planned 400,000m drill program, and construction of our new 25,000 square foot Gigashack core logging facility is well advanced." stated Collin Kettell, Chair and CEO.
  • The company also announced joining of Vijay Mehta as a member of the company's board of directors.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.