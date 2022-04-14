Panasonic speculates bigger EV battery to attract other auto manufacturers besides Tesla
- Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) foresees the launch of a bigger electric vehicle battery, a lithium-ion 4680 battery, from its Wakayama factory in western Japan wherein it plans to introduce two production lines for the battery.
- While Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has said the 4680, which is not scheduled for mass production until next year, will help bring down the price of a Tesla car by ~40%, the Japanese company is seeking to diversify its business from Tesla as the battery may attract other manufacturers also.
- Yuki Kusumi, newly appointed CEO in 2020, stated that the company will invest $4.8B over the upcoming three years with 2/3rds earmarked for EV batteries, supply chain software and air conditioners.
- Since the time the former head of automotive business Kusumi is appointed in the new role, the company stock price has garnered 17% as his plans reflect Panasonic's desire to return to robust growth after aggressive streamlining.
- The company targets operating profit of ¥1.5T, up 63%from the past 3-year period.
- Panasonic also established a JV with Toyota in 2020 and is the world's third-largest producer of EV batteries.
- Financial Times cites a Nomura analyst: "Efforts undertaken since Kusumi took office to strengthen the operational capabilities of individual businesses have yielded some results."