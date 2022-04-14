Merck's pneumococcal vaccine V116 gets FDA breakthrough therapy designation

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted breakthrough therapy designation to Merck's (NYSE:MRK) pneumococcal vaccine V116.

The FDA status for V116 vaccine is for preventing invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumococcal pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 3, 6A/C, 7F, 8, 9N, 10A, 11A, 12F, 15A, 15B/C, 16F, 17F, 19A, 20, 22F, 23A, 23B, 24F, 31, 33F, 35B in adults 18 years of age and older.

Pneumococcal disease is an infection caused by bacteria called Streptococcus pneumoniae, or pneumococcus. These infections can be of ear and sinus to pneumonia and bloodstream infections.

The company said phase 3 trials for V116 will begin later this year.

The FDA’s decision was backed by by data from a two-part phase 1/2 study, dubbed V116-001, evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of a single dose of V116 in pneumococcal vaccine-naïve adults 18-49 years of age (phase 1) and 50 years of age and older (phase 2).

"V116 targets serotypes that account for 85% of all invasive pneumococcal disease in individuals aged 65 and over in the United States as of 20191 and it includes 8 serotypes not covered by currently licensed vaccines,” said Eliav Barr, senior vice president, head of global clinical development and chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories (MRK).

The company plans to present full results from the study at the International Symposium on Pneumococci and Pneumococcal Diseases in June.