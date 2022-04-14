BeyondSpring GAAP EPS of -$1.64 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.35M misses by $7.22M
Apr. 14, 2022 7:05 AM ETBeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- BeyondSpring press release (NASDAQ:BYSI): FY GAAP EPS of -$1.64 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.35M (+650.0% Y/Y) misses by $7.22M.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $72.4M.
- The company believes it has sufficient cash to support its ongoing operations and clinical programs over the next year.
- “We are pleased with the ongoing discussions with China NMPA on the NDA review of the Plinabulin and G-CSF combination for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). The G-CSF market in China is significant, with $1.2B in sales in 2020 and approximately 30% annual growth since 2017,” said Dr. Lan Huang, co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer of BeyondSpring. “We are also moving forward to target an NDA filing in China by year-end for Plinabulin in the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) indication. In addition, we are continuing our discussions with the FDA regarding the clinical and regulatory pathway for Plinabulin in CIN and NSCLC in the U.S. Above all, we remain committed to bringing Plinabulin to market to help many patients in need.”