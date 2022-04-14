Main Street reports Q1 private loan portfolio activity

  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) originated ~$226.6M in Q1 new commitments in its private loan portfolio across six new and two existing borrowers and funded total investments across its private loan portfolio with a cost basis totaling ~$201.5M.
  • As of Mar. 31, 2022, Main Street's private loan portfolio included total investments at cost of ~$1.3B across 79 unique borrowers.
  • The private loan portfolio, as a percentage of cost, included 95.3% invested in first lien debt investments, 0.3% invested in second lien debt investments, and 4.4% invested in equity investments or other securities.
