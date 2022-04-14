Instructure acquires Concentric Sky, the makers of Badgr
Apr. 14, 2022 7:16 AM ETInstructure Holdings, Inc. (INST)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Instructure Holdings (NYSE:INST) has acquired partner Concentric Sky, the makers of Badgr.
- The default micro-credentialing tool within Canvas LMS, Badgr will be rebranded as "Canvas Badges" as it joins the Instructure Learning Platform.
- Badgr to become "Canvas Badges" tool, with new "Canvas Credentials" offering more advanced functionality as paid service.
- The deal underscores Instructure's commitment to building the education industry's most integrated teaching and learning platform to support lifelong learning.
- Canvas Badges and Canvas Credentials will be vital parts of the learning management pillar, which also includes Canvas LMS.
- As part of Instructure's deep commitment to openness, Canvas LMS will continue to support the seamless integration of other third-party credential management and badging solutions.