Nio is running production lines on limited scale in China

Nomura reiterated a Buy rating on Nio (NIO) on confidence the Chinese automaker will ramp production back up.

Analyst Martin Heung noted construction of NeoPark plant is still progressing and the production slowdown is not as bad as feared.

"The market has widely believed that Nio is undertaking a complete production halt. However, according to Nio management, the halt is limited to weekends only, and production lines will still be running on weekdays, albeit on a limited scale. According to management, the affected suppliers are responsible for exterior body parts of vehicles (from Jilin) and engineering components (from Shanghai) that are essential for automotive electrification."

The firm has a price target of $51.50 on Nio (NIO) to rep more than 100% upside potential.

Shares of Nio (NIO) in premarket action fell 0.49% premarket on Thursday to $20.32.

Nio (NIO) is on the list of most-discussed stocks on both Stocktwits and Reddit's WallStreetBets this week.

