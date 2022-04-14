Delta 9 signs distribution agreement with Manitoba for being cannabis distributor

Apr. 14, 2022 Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (DLTNF)
  • Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCQX:DLTNF) through its new wholly owned subsidiary Delta 9 Logistics entered into a Limited Cannabis Distribution Agreement with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries wherein the former will become the latter's first licensed cannabis distributors.
  • Under the agreement terms, the company plans to work with authorized cannabis suppliers to provide cross-docking and distribution services, fulfilling delivery of orders to licensed cannabis retailers within the province of Manitoba.
  • As per Statistics Canada data, retail cannabis sales in Manitoba for the 12 months ending Sep. 30, 2021 exceeded $138M with 125+ licensed retail stores in operation as of Dec.31, 2021.
  • Delta plans to commence executing distribution agreements with suppliers immediately and anticipates distribution shipments will begin in 2Q22.
