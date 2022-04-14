GFL Environmental reaches agreement with the Canadian Competition Bureau
Apr. 14, 2022 7:20 AM ETGFL Environmental Inc. (GFL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) enters into an agreement with the Canadian Competition Bureau to address Terrapure Environmental concerns.
- Per the agreement GFL has agreed to divest of four liquid waste facilities and three tank farms, located in Western Canada.
- These sites were expected to generate annual aggregate revenue of approximately $20M in 2022.
- The Company is pleased to have reached an arrangement with the Bureau on this matter and will work to complete the proposed divestiture as soon as possible.
- This agreement now concludes the Bureau's legal action against GFL.