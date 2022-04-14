Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) said a third dose (booster) of its COVID-19 vaccine in children five to 11 years of age showed increased Omicron neutralizing titers, compared to two shot of the vaccine.

A phase 2/3 trial analyzed data in 140 children who had received a booster dose ~6 months after the second dose, the companies said in an April 14 press release.

The company said data from a sub-analysis of 30 sera from the study showed a 36-fold increase in Omicron neutralizing titers following a booster dose, compared to levels seen after two doses.

The companies added that a robust response was observed regardless of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection.

In addition, immunogenicity data from 140 people in the trial who had no evidence of prior COVID infection showed a 6-fold increase in SARS-CoV-2 wild-type strain–neutralizing geometric mean titers (GMTs) one month after the booster, compared to neutralizing GMTs one month after the second dose of the vaccine, showing an immune response in this age group.

The companies plan to to submit a request for emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose for children ages 5 to 11 in the U.S. in the coming days.

A primary series of two 10-µg doses of the vaccine was previously given a greenlight under the EUA for this age group in October 2021.

Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) also plan to share the data with the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory agencies globally.