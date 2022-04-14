Kraig Biocraft Laboratories receives $1.5M in capital funding
Apr. 14, 2022 7:33 AM ETKraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (KBLB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB:KBLB) received another $1.5M from YAII PN, a fund managed by Yorkville Advisors Global; this is the second half of a $3M fund agreement signed with YAII in January 2022.
- This along with prior transactions account for a total $8M YAII investment into Kraig Labs over the past 16 months.
- "This capital is allowing us to make strategic investments in critical processing, facilities, and equipment that have dramatically enhanced our production capabilities and capacity. Prodigy Textiles is now fully operational and beginning to fulfilling its mission of bringing eco-responsible and cost-effective spider silk to the global textile markets," COO Jon Rice commented.