Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) said on Wednesday that its Cuajone copper mine in Peru remains closed after a six-week standoff with protesters, accusing Peru's government of failing to intervene to guarantee security for its 1,300 workers and their families, Reuters reports.

The mine suspended operations on February 28 after four communities shut down water access to the company and blockaded a railroad used to transport copper concentrates.

Cuajone is Southern Copper's (SCCO) second largest mine in Peru and employs more than 5K people.

Peru has been confronted with numerous protests from indigenous groups that accuse mining companies of failing to provide enough jobs and money to impoverished locals.

Goldman Sachs analysts recently forecast copper prices would hit new all-time highs by the middle of this year.