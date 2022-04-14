Consumer products giants face employee backlash in Europe over Russia business

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) are facing pressure in Europe from employees over the decision of the consumer product giants to keep some businesses functioning in Russia, according to Reuters.

Most of the pushback has been centered with employees based in Eastern Europe, including in Ukraine itself.

Some consumer goods companies like Unilever (NYSE:UL) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) have stated they are still doing business in Russia because they are selling necessities like diapers or milk that everyday Russians need. Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) is also reportedly still selling essentials in Russia, but donating profits to charity.

Employees groups in Eastern Europe have asked the consumer products companies for greater transparency on which goods are being sold in Russia.

Sector watch: Procter & Gamble (PG) will lead off the earnings season for the consumer products sector next week when it spills Q1 numbers on April 20 and posts fresh guidance for the full year.