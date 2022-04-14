Stellantis and Qualcomm join hands to power new vehicle platforms with Snapdragon
- Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) has signed a multi-year technology agreement with Qualcomm Technologies (QCOM) to utilize the latest Snapdragon Digital Chassis advancements across it's 14 iconic automotive brands.
- The first application will be in the Maserati brand to power the next generation Stellantis infotainment system, beginning in 2024.
- This agreement enhances Stellantis’ (STLA) plan to merge all software domains into High Performance Computers.
- The automaker will use next-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms to power the in-car communication and infotainment systems for STLA SmartCockpit, which is being designed and engineered together with Amazon and Foxconn.
- Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms will also be used to enhance STLA Brain.