Scientific Games extends contract with interactive entertainment group Entain
Apr. 14, 2022 7:55 AM ETScientific Games Corporation (SGMS), GMVHF, GMVHYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS), doing business as Light & Wonder has extended its existing agreement, initially signed in 2 018 with global sports betting, gaming and interactive entertainment group Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF) through to 2030.
- Entain is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups with a comprehensive portfolio of established brands.
- The current partnership is built on its ongoing success of the Company’s UK retail server-based gaming solution and strength of the long-term partnership with Entain.
- Light & Wonder will continue to supply over 10,000 terminals to Entain’s licensed betting offices through their Coral and Ladbrokes retail shops.
- Additionally, the Company’s leading content aggregation platform provides Entain access to an extensive library of over 3,000 titles available from the world’s leading studios, complemented by cutting-edge player features including responsible gaming tools.