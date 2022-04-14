Delta Air Lines gains after Barclays turns bullish on travel recovery, profitability

Barclays turned positive on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) after taking in the airline company's earnings report on Wednesday.

The firm upgraded Delta (DAL) to a Overweight rating from Equal Weight and its view the stock will fall back in favor of investors despite the macro backdrop.

"Sentiment in Delta and other airline equities should turn more favorable as a rapid recovery in travel demand following the omicron wave more than offsets higher fuel prices and drives a near-recovery to pre-pandemic profitability levels," updated analyst Brandon Oglenski.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) is seen outperforming airline sector peers.

"Delta’s focus on brand, premium products and prudent balance sheet management has favorably positioned the carrier to meaningfully profit from the current strong rebound in US travel demand," added Oglenski.

The firm assigned a price target of $60 to DAL to rep more than 45% upside potential from Wednesday's closing price.

Shares of Delta Air Lines (DAL) pushed up 1.15% premarket on Thursday to $41.49 vs. the 52-week trading range of $29.75 to $49.05.