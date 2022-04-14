ECB leaves rates unchanged as expected
Apr. 14, 2022 7:59 AM ETBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The European Central Bank left its main refinancing rate at 0% Thursday, but indicated its commitment to tackle inflation.
- "In the current conditions of high uncertainty, the Governing Council will maintain optionality, gradualism and flexibility in the conduct of monetary policy," the ECB said. "The Governing Council will take whatever action is needed to fulfil the ECB's mandate to pursue price stability and to contribute to safeguarding financial stability."
- Asset purchases are expected to conclude by Q3.
- There were no new policy changes, which was in line with what markets were expecting.
- German bunds rose, pushing yields down after the announcement. The euro moved lower.
- Traders are now pricing in 64 basis points of rate hikes for the euro zone by year end, down from 68 basis points before the announcement, Bloomberg reported.