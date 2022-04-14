Citigroup GAAP EPS of $2.02 beats by $0.56, adjusted revenue of $19.3B beats by $1.18B
Apr. 14, 2022 8:02 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Citigroup press release (NYSE:C): Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.02 beats by $0.56.
- Adjusted revenue of $19.3B (-1.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.18B.
- Shares +1.1% PM.
- Earnings per share of $2.02 decreased 44% from the prior-year period, reflecting the lower net income, partly offset by a 6% decline in shares outstanding.
- Cost of credit of $755 million in the first quarter 2022 compared to $(2.1) billion in the prior-year period, as lower net credit losses were more than offset by a lower net release in the allowance for credit losses (ACL). The net release included a $1.9 billion ACL build related to Citi’s exposures in Russia and the broader impact of the conflict in Ukraine on the macroeconomic environment.