Citigroup GAAP EPS of $2.02 beats by $0.56, adjusted revenue of $19.3B beats by $1.18B

Apr. 14, 2022 8:02 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor18 Comments
  • Citigroup press release (NYSE:C): Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.02 beats by $0.56.
  • Adjusted revenue of $19.3B (-1.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.18B.
  • Shares +1.1% PM.
  • Earnings per share of $2.02 decreased 44% from the prior-year period, reflecting the lower net income, partly offset by a 6% decline in shares outstanding.
  • Cost of credit of $755 million in the first quarter 2022 compared to $(2.1) billion in the prior-year period, as lower net credit losses were more than offset by a lower net release in the allowance for credit losses (ACL). The net release included a $1.9 billion ACL build related to Citi’s exposures in Russia and the broader impact of the conflict in Ukraine on the macroeconomic environment.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.