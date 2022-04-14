United Rentals is tipped by Deutsche Bank to see near-term pop

Deutsche Bank fired off a catalyst call buy idea on United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on Thursday on the expectation for short-term gains for the equipment rental stock.

Analyst Nicole DeBlase on the bull call: "Expectations for URI are not low - we certainly acknowledge that. However, we see few clear opportunities for beats and raises this quarter, and a high probability of this for URI. We also think the stock ticks a lot of boxes that investors are looking for right now - limited exposure to Europe and China and less supply chain risk."

DeBlase also said that delays in the supply chain recovery bode well for equipment rental industry utilization and rental rates, which underpins the firm's view that current guidance is set too low and an upside earnings surprise could be in store.

United Rentals (URI) is expected to post its Q4 earnings report during the last week of April.

Deutsche Bank is one of 11 firms with a Buy-equivalent rating on URI or higher vs. 8 Hold-equivalent ratings and 1 Sell-equivalent rating.