Unisys hires new CFO; Mike Thomson to transition to President and COO

Apr. 14, 2022 8:15 AM ETUnisys Corporation (UIS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Unisys (NYSE:UIS) has appointed Debra McCann as CFO, effective May 2, 2022.
  • McCann, formerly treasurer and senior vice president of investor relations and corporate FP&A at Dun & Bradstreet (DNB), will oversee the finance function for Unisys.
  • Consequently, Mike Thomson will transition to the role of president and chief operating officer. In Nov 2021, Unisys announced Thomson's appointment as president and COO effective upon the hiring of a new CFO.
  • Thomson joined the company in Dec 2015 as corporate controller and principal accounting officer and was named CFO in Sep 2019.
 
