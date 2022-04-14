Nasdaq, Dow, S&P futures trade mixed with attention on hostile Twitter bid

Stock index futures point to a mixed opening Thursday as investors await retail sales figures.

S&P futures (SPX) -0.1%, Dow futures (INDU) +0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND), flat, look hesitant, with investors possibly reluctant to take large positions before the three-day weekend.

Elon Musk captured the premarket spotlight with his hostile bid for Twitter at $54.20 in cash. But Twitter shares are only slightly higher after spiking 18% right after the filing came out, perhaps indicating skepticism on Wall Street on whether Musk really want to follow through and pay $43B out of his own pocket.

The deal overshadowed the deluge of big bank earnings, where investors looked mostly pleased with Goldman, Morgan Stanley and Citi, especially with trading revenue. Wells Fargo, more tied to the consumer, was the exception, falling on a top-line miss and trouble with noninterest income.

March retail sales figures are due shortly, with economists looking for a 0.6% rise and a 1% rise in core retail sales.

"Today’s headline March retail sales numbers will be distorted by the impact of the surge in gasoline prices, partly offset, probably, by lower auto sales," Pantheon Macro said. "But we think the core numbers will be better than the consensus forecasts, though these data are very erratic and subject to large revisions."