GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) received some positive commentary on Thursday, as investment firm Benchmark started coverage on the internet domain and web hosting company, noting it has a "compelling opportunity" in front of it.

Analyst Mark Zgutowicz started coverage with a buy rating and a $102 price target, noting that GoDaddy (GDDY) can move further up market and leverage its hosting base with a "complete omni-commerce solution."

"While GDDY needs to prove it can deliver on much greater scale demands of SMID businesses, we believe it has the core tech stack in place, and management foresight and capital, to effectively exploit its hosting moat," Zgutowicz wrote in a note to clients.

GoDaddy (GDDY) shares were little changed in premarket trading on Thursday.

In addition, Zgutowicz pointed out that GoDaddy (GDDY) is likely to boost the average revenue per user from approximately $182 in 2021 to roughly $235 in 2025, as it builds out its payment systems, enterprise-level hosting and the September 2021 launch of its unified commerce product suite.

The analyst also noted that while GoDaddy's (GDDY) share of the domain market is "saturated," it's still under monetized and could grow revenue here as well, as it continues to push its no-code or app-driven domains. Much of the potential revenue gains could flow to the bottom line, as EBITDA margins could rise 350 basis points by 2024 to 26.6% as it spends a limited amount on operations.

Lastly, activist hedge fund Starboard owns a 6.5% stake in the company, which Zgutowicz said is "clearly a positive," and it's likely that GoDaddy (GDDY) will benefit by having a shareholder on the board of directors with a public market perspective.

"Given Starboard’s initial cost in the low $70 level, we believe a near-term floor near this level can be expected," Zgutowicz wrote.

Last month, Starboard's Jeff Smith said that his relationship with GoDaddy (GDDY) has been great since the fund took a position in the website developer.