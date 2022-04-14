Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) -0.9% pre-market after reporting on Thursday that its Q1 gold production fell 10% Y/Y, but said it remains on track to achieve full-year guidance for gold and copper production.

Q1 preliminary gold production totaled 990K oz, 17.5% below the 1.2M oz produced in Q4 2021, while copper output reached 101M lbs.

The miner cited, among other factors, lower output at its Carlin and Cortez mines following the depletion of stockpiled higher grade underground ore processed in Q4 2021 after the mechanical mill failure at the Goldstrike roaster in Q2 2021.

Q1 sales totaled 993K oz of gold and 113M lbs of copper, with an average market price for gold of $1,877/oz and $4.53/lb for copper.

Barrick (GOLD) expects all-in sustaining costs for gold will be 19%-21% higher than in Q4.

Earlier this week, Barrick unveiled plans to develop the Reko Diq deposit in Pakistan, one of the world's largest undeveloped copper and gold deposits.