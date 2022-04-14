Grainger is on watch after Morgan Stanley turns bearish

Morgan Stanley lowered its rating on W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to Underweight from Equal-weight due to cyclical and distributor-specific tailwinds it sees for the industrial supply company.

W.W. Grainger (GWW) is noted to be seeing a slower pace of price increases and will soon be lapping last year's increases. Smaller competitotrs are also seen re-entering the market.

Analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski: "We have highlighted that outsized supply chain and pricing benefits for large distributors should lead to share gains and margin benefits, particularly for GWW. However, we believe that dynamic is about to reverse at a point in time where valuation is at multi-year highs and demand is likely to slow across short-cycle industrial verticals."

Morgan Stanley slashed its price target on GWW to $480 from $562, which works out to a 17.5X price-to-earnings multiple. The average analyst price target is $532.46.

Shares of Grainger (GWW) have traded in a range of $391.16 to $529.92 over the last 52 weeks.