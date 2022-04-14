Evelo stock falls as it puts EDP1867 eczema program on hold

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) said it will put the EDP1867 program for eczema on hold after clinical benefit was not seen in a phase 1 trial.

The company evaluated EDP1867 in a phase 1b trial which included healthy volunteers and patients with moderate atopic dermatitis (eczema).

The company said data from the study, which included 52 people (40 had at least one dose of EDP1867), showed the drug was safe and well-tolerated in both healthy people and patients with eczema across all doses tested.

However, no clear evidence of clinical benefit was seen in the small set of patients (n=15) with atopic dermatitis who received the lower dose of EDP1867 and provided analyzable data at week 8, the company said in an April 14 press release.

Evelo (EVLO) added that it will put the EDP1867 program on hold to focus its efforts on its lead inflammation programs EDP1815 and EDP2939.

In March, the company had reported data from (Part B) of its phase 2 trial of EDP1815 in patients with mild and moderate psoriasis.

The company now plans meet with regulators to discuss the path forward to registration trials in psoriasis during Q3.

In addition, the company said that an on-going recruitment for a phase 2 trial of EDP1815 atopic dermatitis trial is ahead of plan.

Evelo (EVLO) intends to add a cohort to its the phase 2 trial of EDP1815.

The company noted that Data from the first 3 groups of the phase 2 atopic dermatitis trial will be available in Q1 2023 and the additional 4th cohort by H1 2023.

EVLO -5.41% to $2.43 premarket April 14