Hot Stocks: Elon Musk bids for TWTR; MS, GS rise on earnings; WFC falls

Elon Musk's saga with Twitter (TWTR) continued in Thursday's pre-market trading. The world's richest person has made a bid to acquire the social media giant, sending its shares sharply higher.

Elsewhere in the market, banking earnings were in focus as well. Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) both advanced on stronger-than-projected results. Meanwhile, a disappointing revenue figure sent Wells Fargo (WFC) lower.

Gainers

Twitter (TWTR) climbed 8% in pre-market action after Elon Musk offered to buy the company for $54.20 per share. The bid, which was disclosed in a regulatory filing, values the company at about $43B.

"Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it," Musk said in the filing. Shares rose to $48.90 in pre-market action, well below Musk's contemplated purchase price.

Turning to bank earnings, Morgan Stanley (MS) also gained ground before the opening bell, boosted by better-than-expected quarterly results. The firm's revenue slipped nearly 6% from last year to reach $14.8B, but this topped projections by $640M.

Earnings news gave a lift to Goldman Sachs (GS) as well. The company's profit exceeded estimates by about 20%. Meanwhile, the firm's revenue total of $12.9B came in almost $1.2B above consensus, despite falling almost 27% from last year.

Decliner

Wells Fargo (WFC) lost ground in pre-market action after the release of mixed quarterly results. The banking giant beat expectations with its Q1 profit. However, revenue fell more than projected, dropping nearly 3% to $17.6B.

The top line was weighed down by a 28% sequential decline in noninterest revenue. Hurt by the financial figures, WFC dropped more than 3% before the opening bell.

