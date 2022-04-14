Spirit Airlines, Frontier receive request for more information from Justice Dept.
Apr. 14, 2022 8:27 AM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE), ULCCJBLUBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) said it received a request for more information from the U.S. Dept. of Justice in regards to its merger with Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC).
- Spirit received the request from the DOJ on Wednesday, according to an 8-K filing. A second request from the DOJ was expected for a "transaction of this nature," Spirit said.
- The disclosure comes as JetBlue (JBLU) last week offered to buy Spirit (SAVE) last week for $33/share, topping Spirit's deal with Frontier.
- Spirit (SAVE) said Friday that it planned to enter talks with JetBlue (JBLU) after deeming its $33/share all-cash offer could likely lead to a "superior proposal" over Frontier's (ULCC) stock and cash deal.
- JetBlue (JBLU) was downgraded on Tuesday at Wolfe Research with the Spirit deal questioned.