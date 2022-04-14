Aon and BNY Mellon collaborate for a strategic data and digital alliance

  • Aon (NYSE:AON) and The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) announced a multi-faceted data and digital collaboration for leveraging the power and unique capabilities of both organizations to create new solutions to address evolving client needs.
  • Both the companies will focus on supporting the ESG needs of clients and will also explore opportunities to further enhance solutions in the areas of digital assets and data and analytics.
  • This collaboration will streamline Aon's portfolio management and research process by enhancing net-zero reporting transparency.
  • Also, both the companies have come together to make Aon's proprietary ESG fund ratings available to asset owners.
