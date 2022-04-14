Financial ETFs are in the crosshairs as banks report earnings

Banking and financial exchange traded funds are in focus on Thursday as a host of large financial institutions announced their Q1 earnings.

A handful of ETF leaders in the financial sector could move on the results. These include the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF), which has $41.95B assets under its belt, along with its rivals iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) and the Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Two other funds that could experience price sensitivity amid the banking earnings: the Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) and Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB).

The list of big-name players announcing earnings includes Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC), Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS), US Bancorp (USB), and PNC Financial Services Group (PNC).

Q1 earnings were mostly positive as the majority beat revenue expectations except for Wells Fargo and PNC Financial Group.

The major financial-focused ETFs differ in their weightings for the companies that have announced their quarterly results. Among those listed, KBWB has the heaviest weightings for C and WFC. Meanwhile, IYG has the most exposure to MS and GS. See the table below to see the various weightings for the funds:

Year-to-date price action: XLF -5.2%, IYG -10.6%, VFH -6.8%, FNCL -6.8%, and KBWB -11.4%.

For a more in-depth approach to these five exchange traded funds, see how they stack up against each other with Seeking Alpha’s quantitative and fundamental analysis.