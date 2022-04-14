Jobless claims up 18K to 185K

Apr. 14, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor

Application for benefits

KLH49/E+ via Getty Images

  • Initial Jobless Claims: +18K to 185K vs. 175K consensus and 167K prior (revised from 166K).
  • 4-week moving average was 172,250, a increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised average of 172,250.
  • The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.1% for the week ended April 2, unchanged from the previous week's revised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 222,545 in the week ended Apr. 9, a decrease of 28,151 (or 14.5%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected an increase of 6,692 (or 3.4 percent) from the previous week. There were 620,420 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 1.475M vs. 1.523M prior and 1.500M consensus.
