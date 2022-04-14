Evolving Systems stock slumps on plans to delist from Nasdaq
Apr. 14, 2022 8:34 AM ETEvolving Systems, Inc. (EVOL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares dropped ~15% Thursday morning after the company disclosed its formal notice to the Nasdaq regarding its voluntary delisting of common stock from the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- The firm will file on or around April 25, with the delisting itself taking place ten days thereafter. It expects the last trading day of its common stock on Nasdaq to be around May 5.
- The stock will be quoted on the OTC Pink Open Market for over-the-counter securities if there is interest in trading.