Blade Air Mobility expands organ transportation capabilities
Apr. 14, 2022 8:34 AM ETBlade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) announced an expansion of the operating footprint for its organ transportation business.
- The company said it is adding 14 transplant centers and Organ Procurement Organizations this year.
- Blade’s MediMobility division now serves more than 40 hospital clients across 20 states.
- CEO update: "By leveraging the growing buying power of both Blade’s individual consumer fliers and hospital clients, we have secured dedicated access to more aircraft in more locations at very favorable rates. Additionally, we can now offer standby access to aircraft in new geographies, enabling unprecedented flexibility to pursue organs that might otherwise go unused."
