Midatech Pharma receives noncompliance notice from Nasdaq
Apr. 14, 2022 8:43 AM ETMidatech Pharma plc (MTP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) received a letter from the Listings Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price.
- The notification does not lead to immediate delisting of shares.
- It has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until Oct.10, 2022 to regain compliance.
- In the event MTP does not regain compliance by Oct. 10, the company may be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period to regain compliance.
- Post the second grace period, if MTP does not regain compliance then NASDAQ might delist its Depositary Shares from The NASDAQ Capital Market.
- The company's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notification Letter.