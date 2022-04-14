Midatech Pharma receives noncompliance notice from Nasdaq

Apr. 14, 2022 8:43 AM ETMidatech Pharma plc (MTP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) received a letter from the Listings Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price.
  • The notification does not lead to immediate delisting of shares.
  • It has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until Oct.10, 2022 to regain compliance.
  • In the event MTP does not regain compliance by Oct. 10, the company may be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period to regain compliance.
  • Post the second grace period, if MTP does not regain compliance then NASDAQ might delist its Depositary Shares from The NASDAQ Capital Market.
  • The company's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notification Letter.
