Adagio stock falls after pausing filing plans for COVID therapy with FDA
Apr. 14, 2022 8:49 AM ETAdagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) said it was pausing the submission of an emergency use authorization (EUA) request for adintrevimab (ADG20) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after the drug was seen to show a lack of neutralizing activity against the Omicron BA.2 variant.
- The company had planed to submit an EUA for adintrevimab for preventing and treating COVID-19.
- The decision was made following feedback from the FDA regarding adintrevimab’s lack of neutralizing activity against the BA.2 variant, the company said in an April 14 press release.
- The company noted that ADG20 had markedly reduced neutralization activity in vitro against the Omicron BA.2 variant.
- However, adintrevimab had shown broadly neutralizing activity in vitro against Alpha, Beta, Delta, Delta Plus, Gamma and Omicron BA.1.
- The company said it intends to continue engaging with the FDA and monitor the in vitro activity of adintrevimab against predominant variants in the U.S. to determine the optimal timing for its planned EUA request.
- ADGI -5.68% to $3.65 premarket April 14