D.R. Horton to acquire Vidler Water Resources in all-cash transaction
Apr. 14, 2022
- D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) entered into a definitive merger agreement wherein the former will acquire the latter for $15.75/share in an all-cash transaction.
- The transaction with a total equity value of ~$291M represents a 19% premium to the 90-day volume-weighted average share price and a 39% premium to Vidler's book value of equity.
- Vidler owns a portfolio of premium water rights and other water-related assets in the southwestern U.S. in markets where D.R. Horton operates that require water for development, but face a lack of adequate supply.
- Post closure, which is expected in calendar Q2 2022, Vidler will operate as a separate operating division within D.R. Horton and it will no longer be listed for trading on the Nasdaq.
- VWTR shares trading 3.2% down premarket.