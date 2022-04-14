Magenta Therapeutics prioritizes operational spending on MGTA-117 program, cuts workforce

Apr. 14, 2022 8:50 AM ETMagenta Therapeutics, Inc. (MGTA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Clinical-stage biotech company Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) on Thursday said it would prioritize its operating plan to focus its capital allocation on its MGTA-117 targeted conditioning program.
  • The company said the revised operating plan reduces Magenta's workforce by 14% and allows it to extend its cash runway into Q2 2024.
  • The company's decision is based on encouraging early data and progress in the MGTA-117 phase 1/2 targeted conditioning clinical trial in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplasia-excess blasts.
  • "Due to both its early positive experience with the MGTA-117 clinical trial and in response to the uncertain capital market environment for biotechnology companies, Magenta recognizes the need for an increased focus on MGTA-117 while also de-prioritizing other portfolio investments," the company said.
  • Magenta will pause certain investments in its MGTA-145 stem cell mobilization and collection program, including a planned MGTA-145 dosing and optimization clinical trial.
