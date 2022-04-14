Tesla issues second recall for 595K vehicles to fix Boombox feature
Apr. 14, 2022 8:53 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is recalling nearly nearly 595K vehicles in the U.S. for a second time due to concerns over Boombox feature.
- The first recall in February for 579K vehicles disabled “Boombox” if the Teslas are in drive, neutral or reverse.
- The new recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Model Y, X, and S vehicles, as well as the 2017 through 2022 Model 3.
- National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has found that the company’s Boombox feature, which allows drivers to play music and sounds through an external speaker system, has the potential to overpower the required sounds from its Pedestrian Warning System, a federal safety regulation that requires an EV to make clearly audible sound when it’s traveling at speeds below 18.6 mph.
- The company is also recalling more than 7,000 Model X SUVs from the 2021 and 2022 because the side curtain air bags may not inflate as intended in a crash when the windows are lowered.
- Shares down 2% premarket.
- Earlier on Thursday, Elon Musk bid an offer to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share.