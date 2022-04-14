United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) showed a small gain in Thursday premarket action after Loop Capital Markets upgraded the shipping stock to a Buy rating from Hold.

Analyst Rick Paterson pointed to the attractive +3.2% dividend yield for UPS and likes the current trading multiples following the sell-off across the transports sector.

"Part of the upgrade is simply valuation, with the stock down to 14.7x NTM consensus P/E versus 3 and 5-year averages of 17.2x and 16.8x, respectively... This is the lowest forward multiple since April 2020. It’s also a two year low on an EV/EBITDA basis."

Loop cut EPS estimates on UPS (UPS) for 2022-2023 to reflect macro pressures. The firm's price target was dropped to $243 from $250, which still reps more than 28% upside potential for shares. The average analyst price target on UPS (UPS) is $237.25.

UPS (UPS) rose 0.65% premarket to $190.09 vs. the 52-week trading range of $174.70 to $233.72.

See all the valuation metrics on UPS.