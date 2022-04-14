Fire & Flower unit agrees with Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries over cannabis distribution
Apr. 14, 2022 9:19 AM ETFire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FFLWF)FAFBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Cannabis consumer technology and retail platform Fire & Flower (OTCQX:FFLWF) unit Open Fields Distribution entered into a one-year cannabis distribution agreement with Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries.
- The unit will distribute recreational cannabis products from licensed producers to retailers in Manitoba.
- The agreement enables Open Fields to extend its existing business into a second province, Saskatchewan and leverage the experience of the recently acquired delivery and logistics subsidiary, Pineapple Express Delivery.
- CEO Trevor Fencott said, "We will look to continue to pursue business opportunities and acquisitions that drive additional revenue by adding value to existing business segments."