Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) reported Thursday that gold and silver production at its operations in Brazil and Mexico fell in Q1, but said it remains on track to return to a normalized rate of production in this year's H2.

Q1 gold production totaled 14,319 oz, down 43% Y/Y and down 31% Q/Q, while silver output of 173,698 oz fell 52% Y/Y and 24% Q/Q; gold equivalent production fell 41% Y/Y and 26% Q/Q to 17,913 oz.

Great Panther (GPL) said Q1 production at the Tucano mine in Brazil fell 39% Y/Y and 27% Q/Q to 14,037 oz, primarily attributed to ongoing stripping of the TAP AB, TAP C and Urucum North pits, which caused low ore production triggering higher consumption of low-grade stockpiles.

The company said its operations are on track to meet previously announced guidance of 100K-119K gold equivalent oz., as the mine plan for Tucano reflects more stripping in H1 2022 with H2 expected to account for at least 65% of annual production guidance.

Great Panther Mining reported earlier that Q4 came in at a $0.03/share loss.